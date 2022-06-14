The Citi Business Festival’s forum on understanding the Ghana opportunity will be held today, June 14, 2022, on Citi TV.

This will be the third forum to be organised since the festival began this month, June.

Join us on Citi TV with our esteemed panellists as we discuss ways of ‘understanding the Ghana opportunity.’

The forum will see Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC, David Ofosu-Dorte AB & David, Juliet Asante, CEO of the Ghana Film Authority and Jacob Brobbey, Acting Head of Markets, Absa Bank, proffering solutions on how Ghana can be an attractive destination for both local and foreign investors, among others.

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

The on-air series will air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday.

There will also be live business fora on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For the 2022 edition, the themes outlined during the period are as follows:

Week 1: Re-imagining the Digital Economy

Week 2: Resetting your SME after COVID-19

Week 3: The Ghana Opportunity

Week 4: Consumer Markets

Week 5: Agribusiness

The 2022 edition of the Citi Business Festival is mainly sponsored by ABSA Bank, with support from MTN Momo and MTN Business, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, IT Consortium and GIRSAL.