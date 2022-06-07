The Citi Business Festival’s forum on Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) will come off today.

This will be the second forum to be organised since the festival began last week.

Join us on Citi TV with our esteemed panellists as we discuss ways of ‘Resetting your (MSME) Business after Covid.’

The forum will see Kosi Yankee, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprise Agency, Audrey Abakah, SME Banking ABSA, Chief Executive Officer of Busara- Africa, Taaka Awori and Richard Densu, Senior Manager, Enterprise Customer Enablement & Solutions, MTN Business, proffering solutions on how businesses could bounce back after a major pandemic like COVID-19.

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

The on-air series will air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday.

There will also be business fora live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For the 2022 edition, the themes outlined during the period are as follows:

Week 1: Re-imagining the Digital Economy

Week 2: Resetting your SME after COVID-19

Week 3: The Ghana Opportunity

Week 4: Consumer Markets

Week 5: Agribusiness

ABSA Bank is the main sponsor of the Citi Business Festival 2022 and supported by MTN Momo and MTN Business Support, IT Consortium and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and GIRSAL.