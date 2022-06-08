Citi FM’s literacy and writing competition, The Literacy Challenge 2022, started on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with a tour of two Junior High Schools in Accra.

Staff of Citi FM, led by Project Lead, Magdalene Williams, visited the Unique Child International School at Teshie Nungua, Greda Estates and St. Barnabas at Osu as part of moves to whip up the interest of the JHS students for the annual competition.

After the interaction with the student body, some of them spoke to Citi News about their motivation to be a part of the competition.

“I am looking forward to this year’s challenge. I have not written down anything yet because I am still gathering my ideas, and then we will see,” a female student at Unique Child International School said.

“This is the first time Citi FM has visited us, and I am willing to write and compete with other students from other schools. I hope my work will help me make it to the next round,” another student said.

“The topic is a bit confusing, but we have teachers here who will break it down for us, so I will definitely try my hands at it,” said a student from St. Barnabas School.

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

For the 2022 edition, interested participants are to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

Scripts must be in the participant’s own handwriting.

They must also be endorsed by a parent or guardian with full contact details.

Scripts are to be sent to ‘The Literacy Challenge’ P. O Box GP 14123, Accra-Central or be dropped at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka – Accra.

The deadline for submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022. For further enquires, kindly contact 0205973973 for assistance.

The competition runs on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

‘The Literacy Challenge’ is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV. This year’s edition is sponsored by the Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners and Prospectus Ghana Limited.