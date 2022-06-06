Citi TV staff gathered on the station’s premises to mark its fourth anniversary today.

The station held a special breakfast prepared by staff in the morning.

This was followed by a lunch party in the afternoon which featured a lot of food, music and dancing.

The station started its operations on June 4, 2018, and has for the past few years given its viewers locally-produced yet world-class content.

Speaking earlier, the General Manager of Citi TV, Bernard Avle, said: “It has been a wonderful journey. Four years for a TV station may be short for some people, but for us, it has been a very significant four years. We have made progress on a number of fronts, we started with the idea of producing rich content.”