The Citi Business Festival continues this week with conversations on Resetting Your Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) business after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic dealt a big blow to many Medium and Small-Scale businesses, affecting not only their revenues and profits, but even their very existence.

It is against this background that the 2022 Citi Business Festival, in its second week, will bring the business community well-informed conversations and in-depth analysis of how to explore ways their companies can recover and thrive after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The on-air radio series and virtual TV forum will examine among other things, what key business leadership challenges did the Covid-19 pandemic bring? What were the effects on MSME? What do businesses (SMEs) need to do to bounce back? Which key areas do SMEs need to work on if they are to survive the next big shock?

Chief Executive Officer of Busara- Africa, Taaka Awori, will kickstart the conversation today, Monday, June 6, 2022, with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show, highlighting how leadership can help businesses reset.

There will be a live virtual forum on resetting your MSME business after COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, on Citi TV.

The forum will see Kosi Yankee, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprise Agency, Audrey Abakah, SME Banking ABSA, Chief Executive Officer of Busara- Africa, Taaka Awori and Rep from MTN Business proffering solutions on how businesses can bounce back after a major pandemic like COVID-19.

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

The on-air series will air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday.

There will also be business fora live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For the 2022 edition, the themes outlined during the period are as follows:

Week 1: Re-imagining the Digital Economy

Week 2: Resetting your SME after COVID-19

Week 3: The Ghana Opportunity

Week 4: Consumer Markets

Week 5: Agribusiness

ABSA Bank is the main sponsor of the Citi Business Festival 2022 and supported by MTN Momo and MTN Business Support, IT Consortium and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and GIRSAL.