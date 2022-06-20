The Citi Business Festival continues this week with conversations on surviving the uncertainties of consumer markets.

The double economic crises of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are driving changes in consumer behaviour globally.

In Ghana, the situation is not different as this could have long-lasting effects as inflation, exchange rate depreciation and other macroeconomic challenges are threatening businesses in Ghana.

It is against this background that the 2022 Citi Business Festival, in its fourth week, will bring business community panellists to examine how to balance growing consumer demands with these market uncertainties.

The on-air radio series and virtual TV forum will examine, among other things; what is the role and importance of the consumer markets in Ghana? What are the drivers of the consumer market landscape in Ghana? How are the key macroeconomic challenges affecting consumer markets? What must producers, marketers and distributors do to overcome these challenges?

There will be a live virtual forum on surviving the uncertainties of consumer markets on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, on Citi TV.

The forum will see Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, GEPA, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay, former Deputy Minister of Trade, Michael Kottoh CEO of Konfidantes, Komla Nyaletey of ABSA proffering solutions on how entrepreneurs can better understand these changes and serve their consumers well.

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

The on-air series will air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday.

There will also be business fora live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For the 2022 edition, the themes outlined during the period are as follows:

Week 1: Re-imagining the Digital Economy

Week 2: Resetting your SME after COVID-19

Week 3: The Ghana Opportunity

Week 4: Consumer Markets

Week 5: Agribusiness

ABSA Bank is the main sponsor of the Citi Business Festival 2022 and supported by MTN Momo and MTN Business Support, IT Consortium and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and GIRSAL.