The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Kosi Yankey-Ayeh has advised Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) to place more emphasis on industrialising their operations.

Speaking during the second live forum of the Citi Business Festival, Ms. Yankey-Ayeh said industrialisation is crucial to helping businesses bounce back from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current crisis brought on by Russia-Ukraine war.

She explained that industrialisation will require MSMEs to be more diverse in their business operations in order to pivot in the midst of a crisis.

“Post Covid, what we have come to realize is the need to strengthen industrialisation. Globally, if you travel down, there are certain things you cannot get to buy because the supply chain has changed. And then you also have the challenge of what is happening in Russia and Ukraine and you have to really address it so going forward, we need to pay attention to certain sectors that will fill that gap for us,” said Ms. Yankey-Ayeh.

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

The on-air series will air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday.

There will also be business fora live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For the 2022 edition, the themes outlined during the period are as follows:

Week 1: Re-imagining the Digital Economy

Week 2: Resetting your SME after COVID-19

Week 3: The Ghana Opportunity

Week 4: Consumer Markets

Week 5: Agribusiness

