The Kumasi High Court has set 20th October 2022 as the date to commence full trial in the matter involving Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, the rejected Municipal Chief Executive nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, who is facing 26 corruption charges.

The office of the Special Prosecutor opened investigations into bribery allegations against Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka after he was seen in a viral video demanding a refund of monies he had allegedly paid to assembly members, supposedly to facilitate his approval, after he was rejected for the second time.

Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka who is also the Juaben NPP Constituency Chairman, during his previous appearance in court however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He appeared before the court for the second time on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Lawyers for Sarfo-Kantanka and lawyers from the Office of the Special Prosecutor during the case management conference agreed that the substantive matter should be looked at from 20th October 2022.