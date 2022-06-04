The Executive Director of the Africa Center for Security and Counter-terrorism, Emmanuel Kotin, is urging the government to tackle the current economic situation in the country, as it could plunge the country into chaos.

According to him, the high cost of living, the rising cost of fuel and utility bills, coupled with high unemployment rates, is a potential security threat that needs to be urgently addressed.

In a Citi News interview, Executive Director of the Africa Center for Security and Counter-terrorism, Emmanuel Kotin, said government must, as a matter of urgency, remedy the situation.

“We are battling with a lot of issues, the rains, and its associated flooding, economic challenges, unemployment amongst others. These pose serious threats to the nation. The youth are becoming desperate by the day, and if it stays this way, we will see young people resorting to anything they can lay their hands on to remedy the situation.”

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism in its latest report warned that Ghana is at high risk of terrorism following pockets of civil, political, and social unrest in parts of the West African subregion.