A National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator, Dela Coffie, has reported himself to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

This was after the office secured a court warrant for his arrest.

According to a release by the office, the person of interest was at the Special Prosecutor’s office on Monday afternoon.

There are no details concerning the Special prosecutor’s interest in Dela Coffie.

“The underlisted person, who was placed on the List of Wanted Persons by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on 3 June 2022, turned himself in at the offices of the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Street, South Ridge, Accra on 6 June 2022 at 12:15 pm in the company of his lawyer,” a statement from the OSP announced.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) last week secured a court warrant for the arrest of Dela Coffie and made the announcement in a statement on its Social Media handles.

According to the warrant, the suspect was being sought for alleged corruption, corruption-related offences and forgery of an official document.