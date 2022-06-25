A Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has justified the proposed 15 percent increment in the cost of fees and charges for government services.

According to Abena Osei-Asare, the decision is to ensure that beneficiaries of government services pay the right amount in line with current economic trends.

Parliament is currently considering an amendment to the Fees and Charges Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2022.

Moving the motion at the second reading in Parliament, Abena Osei-Asare called on members of the House to support the proposal.

“The fees and charges collected by the Ministries and Agencies have to adjust on a regular basis to keep pace with current trends.”