The Ghana Private Road Transport Union has said it is currently sensitising Ghanaians on a possible increment in transport fares.

Speaking to Citi News, the Industrial Relations Officer of the union, Abass Imoro, refuted reports that the union is meeting with the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council over their decision to increase transport fares.

The union had earlier this week indicated that it had begun sensitising the public to a possible upward adjustment in fares due to the incessant increase in fuel prices.

Mr. Imoro noted that their pronouncement on fare increment will be put on hold should prices on fuel stabilise.

He however noted that a 10 percent increase in fuel prices will prompt an increase in transport fares.

“We are sensitising the public on a possible upward adjustment and if the prices remain as it is, we have no cause for alarm.”

“But when it hits the 10 percent increase threshold, definitely, we shall come out with another upward adjustment,” Mr. Imor said.

He thus said the fate of transport fares was in the hands of the government.

“Should it happen, it isn’t the fault of the driver or the GPRTU,” Mr. Imoro said.

Transport fares went up by 20 percent in May.

As of May 9, 2022, when the new fares took effect, petrol and diesel were selling at a national average of GH¢9.41 and GH¢11.12, respectively.