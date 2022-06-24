The Chief Justice, His Lordship Kwasi Anin Yeboah has cautioned newly inducted lawyers, not to view the legal profession as a gold mine.

He said they must desist from prioritising monetary gains above all other interests in their practice.

The Chief Justice gave the admonishing when he inducted 95 new lawyers into the Ghana Bar at a mini call on Friday.

He thus entreated lawyers to stick to professional legal charging fees and to desist from overcharging their clients, especially for services not rendered.

“The distinguished profession you are joining is a demanding one that requires a firm commitment to excellence and underpinned by an unbending view. Your success cannot be perceived in only monetary terms. Hasten slowly and learn, bearing in mind that those who work well reap the rewards of a good harvest.”