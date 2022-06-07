Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are being encouraged to change their operating models following the changing phases in business brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will enable businesses to stay afloat post-Coronavirus.

“There should be this mindset shift that we are not going back to the pre-COVID-19 era”, says Richard Densu, Senior Manager, Enterprise Customer Enablement & Solutions at MTN Business.

Richard Densu was speaking on the Citi Business Festival forum on the topic: ‘Resetting your (MSME) Business after COVID-19.’

He was part of other panellists proffering solutions on how businesses could bounce back after a major pandemic like Coronavirus.

While urging businesses to prioritise digitization, he underscored the need for entities to also have a solid online presence.

“The SMEs must have that mind shift, ready themselves, train the staff. They should start small and then scale up with time. They are operating in an ecosystem that even when they do not want to change, the customers are changing and the partners are changing so if they do not change, they lose out.”, he added.

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

The on-air series air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday. The business fora are live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For the 2022 edition, the themes outlined during the period are as follows:

Week 1: Re-imagining the Digital Economy

Week 2: Resetting your SME after COVID-19

Week 3: The Ghana Opportunity

Week 4: Consumer Markets

Week 5: Agribusiness

ABSA Bank is the main sponsor of the Citi Business Festival 2022 and supported by MTN Momo and MTN Business Support, IT Consortium and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and GIRSAL.