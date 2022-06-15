Customers of the Electricity of Ghana have a month’s amnesty to report and subsequently fix all meter faults or face prosecution.

This comes on the back of the announcement by the utility service provider to give customers with all forms of meter anomalies between June 7 and July 10 to get them fixed.

ECG says this exercise has become necessary due to the unacceptable quantum of losses incurred by the company due to these anomalies and infractions by some of its customers.

The exercise also forms part of efforts to rid the system of any electrical illegality.

The anomalies include uncaptured meters, billing anomalies, faulty meters, meter bypassing and meter tampering, amongst others.

The ECG says failure to rectify all anomalies within the stipulated time will lead to prosecution.