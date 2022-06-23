The Yilo Krobo Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) is appealing to church leaders in the municipality to use their pulpit to educate congregants on the need and essence of the ongoing prepaid meter installation by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to MUSEC, it has become necessary to engage all stakeholders, including the clergy, to help with proper information dissemination about the ongoing prepaid meter installation exercise.

In an interview with Citi News after a MUSEC meeting with the clergy in Somanya, the Municipal Chief Executive, Eric Tetteh called on the clergy to educate their members on the need to accept the prepaid meters.

“In principle, we have all agreed that the church leaders should engage their members and educate them on the need to accept the prepaid meters and also corporate with the ECG staff. The purpose of our engagement with the clergy is to let the whole world get to know that we in Yilo Krobo are very peaceful people and that we are ready to support any government initiative that will drive the local economy, and we see electricity as a key in this drive. So what ever we have to do to ensure that the prepaid meter installation is successful, we will do”.

Speaking on the concerns raised by residents and assembly members about the high cost of the separate prepaid meters, Eric Tetteh who indicated that they are genuine concerns, said management of ECG will take it up and address it.

“Currently what is going on is the replacement of old meters which they are doing for free, but the concerns are that, the cost involved in getting a separate meter is high. It is GH¢700, so people are appealing that ECG should consider reducing the price. For me that is the way to go, we have to sit down and talk than fight, so ECG will pick those concerns up and if there is a way out I believe it will be looked at”.