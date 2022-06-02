The Cape Coast High Court ‘A’ presided over by His Lordship Justice Atsu Lodoh, has postponed to Tuesday, June 7, the matter involving the Ekumfi New Patriotic Party, which filed a motion at the court challenging the Election Committee of the Party to give them a date to hold their internal elections.

According to Attah Dadzie, lawyer for the defendants two applications were filed at the court earlier, being the supplementary application in pursuit of an injunction and the process of application to join NPP as a party for which they were not served hence the decision to call for postponement of the matter to address these challenges.

The Ekumfi constituency has not held its constituency executive election yet and according to some members of the party, going ahead with the regional delegates conference would mean depriving delegates in Ekumfi of their rights to vote, hence the action by the prospective delegates in Ekumfi.

A motion on notice for interlocutory injunction sighted by Citi News prayed the High court to restrain the defendants who are the Central Regional Chairman for the NPP, Robert Kutin among others from holding the Regional Elections of the NPP and “for transmission of any results to the National office of the party until the final determination of the suit.“