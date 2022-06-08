Edern Security Services Limited (ESSEL) has announced the appointment of Emmanuel Quartey as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He takes over from Paul Eddy Quartey, who has served the company with distinction for over 11 years and is moving on to pursue other interest.

Mr. Emmanuel Quartey brings on board over 15 years of experience in several fields of creating employment for the youth. Until his appointment in June 2022, he was the acting COO of Edern Security Services Limited.

Prior to joining ESSEL, Mr. Quartey served as the Managing Director of Cleanlife Investments Limited and Eastmidas Properties where he strategically directed the profitability, growth and operations of the companies.

Under his leadership, effective operational planning and financial control systems were put in place to successfully implement company policy.

Commenting on his appointment, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Mrs. Florence Hutchful congratulated him on his new role and stated that she had no doubt that Mr. Emmanuel Quartey was the right person to successfully implement the company’s 5years strategic plan of enhancing the quality of security services in Ghana.

Emmanuel Quartey, on his part, expressed gratitude to the board for entrusting him with the significant task of leading Edern Security Services Limited to become foremost in West Africa. Having expanded its operations to Togo he promised to bring value to the company by further expanding to other countries in the sub-region.

“I am very excited and I look forward to working with the passionate and hardworking staff of Edern Security so together we can accomplish our mission of bringing value to all stakeholders. I wish to assure the board of my commitment to taking the company to higher heights.”

The new Chief Executive officer holds an MA in Organizational Leadership & Governance from the University of Ghana Business School and a BSc in Project Management from the Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA).

About Edern Security Services Limited

EDERN Security Services Limited (ESSEL) operates as a private security company in Ghana and has been in operation since 1999. ESSEL provides both industrial and domestic security and offers excellent services, starting from effective training for its staff to supervision and control. ESSEL secures and protects its valued clients, using the best security apparatus and equipment coupled with dedicated and experienced guards.