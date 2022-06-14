Award-winning Ghanaian gospel music group Bethel Revival Choir will be releasing its third album titled ‘Enyo’ on June 19, 2022.

The announcement was made at the album listening session and press launch on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

ENYO which simply means “He (God) is Good” is a 15-track live recorded album from the Akpe Experience Concert held in December 2021 at UPSA.

Some renowned gospel musicians who are featured on the ‘Enyo’ album include Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Ps Edwin Dadson, Ps Helen Yawson and Ps Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr.

The rest are Chief Prosper, Dave Da Music Box, Mawutor Tettey, Osborn Agbodovi and Ps Jennifer Kofi.

The event was graced by some reverend ministers, the church executives, and members of the Global Evangelical Church – GEC in Accra.

Mr. Henry Datsomor, the Music Director and Producer of the Choir also stated that this is their 3rd album after ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Akpe’ albums in 2007 and 2018 respectively.

He also stated that they believe everyone will definitely find his type of gospel music on this album. He also stated the Choir is dedicated to keeping blessing the world with up-lighting gospel music that would minister to you in any moment of your life.

The manager of Bethel Revival Choir, Mr. David Asiwome Boahini in addressing the gathering stated the ‘Enyo’ album is already receiving positive testimonies prior to the main launch at the Global Evangelical Church, Trinity Chapel, Kotobabi in Accra.

“I will say it has been humbling. Looking at the testimonies received, recognitions from the industry and award schemes, opportunity to share stages with accomplished musicians to bless people even beyond Ghana,” he revealed.

The award-winning contemporary choir will also embark on regional tours to the Volta Region (Ho), Ashanti Region (Kumasi) and Eastern Region (Koforidua). The respective dates would be announced via the social media handles.

The choir in collaboration with gospel musician, Joe Mettle will also hold a grand concert in Togo (Lome) on Saturday, October 1 – Sunday, October 2.

The Enyo album listening and media launch was hosted by Edinam Bright-Davies with support from staff and management of Citi FM/TV, UpSwing Music, and Genet Services.