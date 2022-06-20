The first flight of Ghanaian pilgrims to perform this year’s Hajj is expected to depart the country today, June 20, 2022, from the Tamale Airport to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Over 3,000 Ghanaians are expected to embark on the one-month spiritual exercise, which forms part of the five pillars of Islam.

Already, some members of the Hajj Board are currently in the two main cities of Saudi Arabia to ensure all logistics and facilities are in place before the arrival of the Ghanaian Pilgrims.

The preparations involve getting visa and meeting the standards set by the Saudi Minister of Hajj.

Pilgrims must not be aged over 65 years old and must also have a COVID-19 vaccination card and a PCR test taken at most 72 hours before departure.

Dr. Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Ahmed, the Director of Communications for the Hajj board, noted that the manifest for travel was ready ahead of the departure and a smooth transit was anticipated.

“They have met all the necessary requirements and God willing, they will take off,” he said to Citi News.

The 2022 Hajj period will be from July 7 to July 12.