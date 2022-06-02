Police in Wa have arrested 25 persons for attempting to force the release of three suspects who were in police custody for flogging the victims in a leaked sex tape.

The 25 were part of a mob who besieged the Wa Police Station on Wednesday evening.

“The irate mob pelted the charge office and adjoining offices with stones and other implements. The youth also set vehicle tyres ablaze on some major streets in the municipality,” Police said in a statement.

“In addition, they emptied the contents of dust bins on these roads and caused damage to some street lights and poles, as well as some private properties along these roads. The rioting mob also blocked the major streets, obstructing the free movement of vehicles.”

Police feel the rioting was “calculated to derail the course of justice for the victims who were flogged in the Wa viral video, and we condemn it in no uncertain terms.”

The three suspects initially arrested have been identified as Sidiki Osman, Bushiran Khigir and Issahaku Mahama who were arrested earlier in the day and were in police custody.