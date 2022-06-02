The Upper West Regional Security Council has convened an emergency meeting to look into the violent clash between police and some youth in Wa which occurred last night.

The meeting, which lasted for about one hour, according to Citi News sources, was at the instance of the regional minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih to discuss the circumstances surrounding the violence and to map out strategies to restore lasting peace in the Wa municipality.

The council has also convened a crunch meeting with the overlord of the Waala traditional area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo VI.

22 more persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in last night’s rioting, bringing the total number of arrested persons to 25.

Citi News sources at the Upper West Regional Police Command revealed the suspects will be processed for the Wa circuit court today.