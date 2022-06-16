Be it celebrating special moments with a loved one or gifting the perfect item for a Dad this June, Huawei is the best place to look at.

Huawei is offering you amazing discounts when you buy any of these Huawei Devices from now till the end of June. Buy a Matepad T10s, Matepad T10, Matepad T8, Watch GT2 pro (Regular & Leather Strap) now at discounted prices.

Buy HUAWEI MATEPAD 10s now for GHS 1849

Light and slim as it is, HUAWEI MatePad T 10s delivers a strong presence with its sophisticated design and immersive screen. It packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 FHD display with narrow bezels to offer greater visual impact for your solo movie nights or hanging out with your favourite people. Coupled with HUAWEI ClariVu™ technology, everything you see is vivid and bright, coming to life in your hand. The high amplitude dual-speaker system of HUAWEI MatePad T 10s also delivers symmetrical audio from both sides, for you to indulge in a stronger and more even sound field. Tuned by Harman Kardon, this tablet presents authentic and rich details, true to the music and your mood. Get ready for an acoustic feast with the Fam.

Buy HUAWEI MATEPAD T10 now for GHS GHS 1469

One for the entire family, HUAWEI MatePad T 10 offers a 9.7-inch HD display, delicately packed in its elegant and compact design. With its light and portable body, you can take your favourite apps, games and videos in your hands, to start an immersive visual journey wherever you like. Just as there are features for Mom and Dad, HUAWEI MatePad T 10 also offers an Exclusive world for Kids. Sing and replay cute nurseries with Recorder, capture memorable moments with Camera, create freely with Kids Painting, and relive the adventures in Media, your kids can explore their curious and creative nature in Kids Corner. It not only nurtures their mind with age-appropriate content, monitored by you via parental control, but also protects their eyes with thoughtful features, caring for kids’ health and growth during daily use.

Buy HUAWEI MATEPAD T8 now for GHS 1229

The metal body with curved edges gives the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 an elegant look. Weighing just 310 g it is so lightweight that you can easily put it in the bag or carry it around with just one hand for entertainment or study. Thanks to the 5100 mAh large battery this tablet lasts a long time on a single charge, giving you 12 hours of local video playback and 12 hours of webpage browsing.



Buy HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 PRO (LEATHER STRAP) now for GHS 1859

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 PRO represents a New Elegance of Art. The wear-resistant sapphire watch dial pairs seamlessly with the titanium frame for a lightweight and solid design. The glossy and skin-friendly ceramic back ensures a comfortable wearing. With sophisticated craftsmanship, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro reveals a refined taste with perfect balance of art and technology. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 PRO also supports precise data tracking for 100+ workout modes, such as climbing, outdoor running, rowing, surfing, tennis, etc., the smart watch helps track all the way you move. Moreover, there are more than 10 running courses with throughout voice guidance to give you more suggestions for better training.

Buy HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 PRO (LEATHER STRAP) now for GHS 1739

With HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0, your HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro can scientifically track and diagnose 6 common types of sleep issues while providing suggestions for better rest. And, while you sleep, the watch monitors your heart rate, analyses your breathing and awards a score on your overall sleep quality.

Release Your Stress, monitor your Sp02 and enjoy up to 2 week battery life with HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 PRO

The HUAWEI June Flash Sale Promo lasts from now till the end of June. Visit the Consumer Website, Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and Accredited Retail Stores to enjoy this offer.

