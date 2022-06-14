The development of a viable national branding strategy is central to positioning Ghana as an investment destination, acting Head of Markets of Absa Bank, Jacob Brobbey has said.

Speaking on Citi TV during the Citi Business Festival live forum on Tuesday, Mr. Brobbey said Ghana could reap diverse benefits from uniquely packaging its culture, tourism, businesses, among others, to foreign and local investors.

“It is about listening carefully and seeing how we can do better and repackage the things that we have. If the person really wants to visit, what is it that the person wants to come and see? The door should be wide open for people to have access,” said Mr. Brobbey.

Mr. Brobbey indicated that the branding strategy will also require Ghana to increase visibility.

“The proposition is very important. It is a total package that we should look at when we are selling Ghana because if you want to pick the individual variables, it will be very difficult for you to convince any investor to come into the country,” he added.

He spoke on the theme: “Understanding the Ghana opportunity.”

