The Ghana Health Service has said five cases of Monkeypox disease have been recorded in Ghana since May 24, 2022.

According to the Service, it detected 12 suspected cases that were investigated in the country.

The recorded cases of Monkeypox were in three regions; Eastern, Western and Greater Accra.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, at a press briefing on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, noted that “one of the cases was recorded in a Ghanaian who travelled from the United States of America to Ghana, so he might have picked it up from there.”

Outbreaks of the virus have been found in Europe, Australia and America.

Monkeypox symptoms often include fever and rash, but the infection is usually mild.

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe and experts say chances of infection are low.

It occurs mainly in remote parts of central and west African countries, near tropical rainforests. In those regions, there have been over 1,200 cases of monkeypox since the start of the year.