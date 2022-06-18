The 13-member team led by Dr. Oluman, a member of the Hajj Board, has safely arrived in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of the arrival of the first flight from Ghana which is scheduled for the 20th of June.

The primary responsibility of the team is to ensure all facilities and logistics are in place before the arrival of the pilgrims.

They are also to welcome the pilgrims when they arrive in the holy cities of Madina and Makkah and to ensure the overall welfare of the pilgrims.

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which is considered the holiest city for Muslims.

Ghana’s quota for this year’s hajj is 3,069 pilgrims.

The 2022 Hajj period will be from July 7 to July 12.