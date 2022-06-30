Ghana will host the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Accra on 3rd July 2022 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

The Summit will mark the end of the second-year stewardship of President Nana Akufo-Addo as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

He assumed the Chairmanship of ECOWAS in September 2020.

A statement from the government noted that the summit will be dedicated to “examining and taking decisions on the political, security and humanitarian situations in the Region.”

Focus shall be on the situation in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, which have been suspended from the Organisation, following the unconstitutional changes of government.

Preceding the Summit, the government also said the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers will host fellow Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence and Security for the Mediation and Security Council Meeting in Accra on June 29.

The Mediation and Security Council Meeting shall provide updates on the political developments in the region, especially in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, as well as, in the Sahel Region.

They would also provide updates on the overall climate of insecurity, challenges relating to youth unemployment and the impact of diseases and pandemics on social tensions in the Region.