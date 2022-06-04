The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) says its power compact agreement with Ghana has increased the transmission network capacity of the energy sector by ten percent.

The US$ 316 million power deal saw the construction of the Pokuase and Kasoa Bulk Supply Points, two primary substations, the introduction of metering systems and low voltage bifurcation policies.

During an engagement with the media after the successful completion of the agreement, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Mahmoud Bah says the interventions have increased the transmission network capacity by over a thousand mega volt-ampere.

“This is the kind of investment that gets you ready for the next demand in electricity. The whole of the country is waiting for us to finish our program.”

“The investment will benefit specifically the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the Nouguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, the National mosque and over 800,00 utility users.”

“So these are impressive figures”, Mahmoud Bah added.

But speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Development MIDA, Martin Eson Benjamin urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to judiciously use its Meter Management System and the Geographical Information system to help reduce technical losses.

This, he says, could help in reducing utility tariffs.

“It is the collective efforts of all of us to help ECG to reduce losses. If losses have come down, certainly, tariffs will not go up because they will maximise the benefit at the bottom.”

On Wednesday, the Energy Minister expressed government’s appreciation to the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the United States for funding the establishment of the Kasoa Bulk Supply (BSP) under the Ghana Power Compact II programme.

This was expressed on his behalf by the Deputy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, at the inauguration of the BSP on Wednesday, June 1.

The inauguration was performed by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.

The Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) is a 435 MWA Capacity Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation, the second-largest bulk supply point in Ghana.

The project is to address low voltage and frequent power outage challenges caused by increasing domestic and industrial demand in Kasoa and its environs, including Senya Bereku, Bawjiase and Nyanyanu.