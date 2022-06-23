A teenage girl has been found dead in a drain at Ablekuma Manhean in the Ga West Municipality.

According to a resident, Hawa Usman, she saw the deceased, whose hands had been tied, at about 6 am on Thursday.

The situation has left many within the Ablekuma Manhean community in a state of shock.

Speaking to Citi News, Hawa Usman narrated that “my child was the first person to see the body. She was waiting for a friend to walk to school together. But upon getting to the place, she noticed the body of the lady and came home to inform me.”