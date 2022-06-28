The Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Project (GIRSAL) is pushing for increased commitment aimed at revamping the country’s agricultural sector.

This according to the institution, will aid in the exportation of locally produced food and eliminate the dependence on imported food products.

That’s the call by the COO of GIRSAL, Takyi Sraha who says the agric sector remains the backbone of the economy and must be adequately resourced.

He was speaking on the on-air-series of the Citi Business Festival on the topic “Import Substitution in Agriculture”.

“If the focus as a country is to promote agriculture support, [we need more] funding and technical support; then it will help improve the economy”, he said.

GIRSAL Ltd is a non-banking financial institution established to de-risk agricultural financing and stimulate increased lending to the agricultural sector.

“Agriculture is the main driver of the economy. The promotion of agricultural commodities spurs exports and brings in foreign exchange and helps feed our population”, Mr. Takyi Sraha added.

Touching on GIRSAL’s support for the agric value chain, Mr. Takyi Sraha said the outfit is positioned to assist farmers to increase yield.

“As part of the strategic process for the next five years, we will prioritize the production of medium to large scale production of maize. We are focusing on the development of food reserves to stabilize prices and increase output.”