In its quest to provide sustainable solutions for the agricultural sector, Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Project (GIRSAL) has launched the Agriculture Stakeholder Convening Platform.

Ghana’s agricultural sector is saddled with many challenges, ranging from weak institutional enforcement of standards to a lack of a platform to sustain dialogue among key stakeholders.

The Agriculture Stakeholder Convening Platform dubbed “Agribusiness Public-Private Partnership Platform” will thus focus on providing practical solutions to these challenges.

The platform will primarily seek to provide an avenue for government institutions and private sector to identify and resolve critical challenges in the agricultural finance and agribusiness space.

Under this initiative, GIRSAL will also provide a sustainable and coordinated platform for dialogue among key stakeholders on technical issues affecting the agriculture sector.

The launch of the platform falls in line with GIRSAL’s 5-years strategic plan aimed at championing the transformation of the agric sector to ensure growth.

This platform is expected to increase productivity, promote a thriving agribusiness environment, encourage investment in the sector, and improve terms of trade and credit.

GIRSAL is well-placed to undertake this initiative because its services benefit the business objectives of both the private and public sectors of increasing investment in the agricultural sector.