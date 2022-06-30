The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has ignored a court process stopping the newly-elected President from being sworn in.

Albert Dwumfuor was sworn in at a ceremony at the Accra International Conference Center on Thursday morning.

He has pledged to better protect the press in Ghana from abuse against it.

Delivering his speech after the swearing-in, Mr Dwumfuor disclosed that a Journalist Support Fund will be established to see to the safety and security of journalists.

“The era of when journalists were assaulted but do not get justice due to lack of funds to pursue legal action will soon become ancient,” he said during his speech.

A member of the GJA, Justice Lee Adoboe, filed the application for an injunction seeking to halt the newly-elected GJA President, from being sworn in.

In the suit, Mr. Adoboe contends that the bribery allegations levelled against Mr. Dwumfuor should have been investigated before the elections were held.

Mr. Adoboe, speaking to Citi News following the swearing-in, said the disregard for the court shows Mr. Dwumfuor is not a law-abiding person.

He believes the association is in contempt of court for the swearing-in.

“Secondly, it shows us the kind of person who is becoming the leader of the journalist association; a person who will wilfully flout the orders of the court of this land.”

Mr. Adoboe said he will seek counsel from his lawyers for his next line of action.