The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame has assured chiefs and people of Manya and Yilo Krobo that he will use his good office to ensure a fair treatment in the raging impasse between residents of Krobo land and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over the installation of prepaid meters.

The recent installation exercise by the utility service provider led to the death of a young man and injuries to several others following some resistance.

Mr. Dame gave this assurance when some divisional chiefs from the Krobo enclave paid a courtesy call on him as part of activities outlined to engage some prominent people over the incident.

He said, he will help bring finality to the impasse.

“This is part of reforms by the ECG to ensure that a person actually pays for exactly what he or she consumes. Of course, the Krobos must not be over-billed. It is a matter of adding my voice and impressing on relevant state agencies to ensure that the right thing is done.”

“I can assure you that, and I promise you I will not relent in my efforts to ensure that there is fairness. In all the areas that require the cooperation and collaboration of the office of the Attorney General, we stand ready to offer it”, he added.

The Chief of Akomuase, Nene Narh Sipim Terkpertey who led the delegation pleaded with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to as a matter of urgency call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene and withdraw the military detachment assisting the ECG in the ongoing prepaid meter installation in the Krobo enclave.

“I am still appealing so that the AG sees the President for an intervention. This is a plea so that government withdraws the soldiers in the installation process because we have not said, we are not going to pay bills.”