The government is set to establish five Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics STEM-based universities in the five newly created regions in the country.

This move by the government according to the Ministry of Education, is in line with the government’s policy of expanding and promoting education of STEM education at all levels.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who disclosed this at the investiture of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson and induction of Registrar Mrs. Mary Abena Agyepong in Somanya said government has programmed finances to start the universities this year.

“I must indicate that the proposal of the university in seeking government support in establishing this university as STEM education centre is a laudable initiative in line with government’s policy in expanding and promoting education of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics and ensuring that in all levels of education strong emphasis is placed on STEM. It is in line with this policy that the government has programmed finances to establish 5 STEM universities in 5 newly created regions starting this year and has gone on further to construct 10 STEM high schools and a STEM academy to take care of the pre-tertiary level to create a viable and credible pipeline to ensure that we are on track to attain our strategic objective by 2030 of having a 60/40 science to humanity ratio as against the current 40/60 in favour of humanity, to this end be assured most sincerely that your proposal will receive rapid attention.”

“Management of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development who called on the Ministry of Education to elevate the university into a STEM university also pleaded with the government to assist the university to establish a basic school for the children of the university workers, improve transport and accommodation facilities for both workers and students to improve smooth teaching and learning.”