The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu says the government’s infrastructural development within the country’s healthcare delivery system is unprecedented.

Speaking at the commissioning of phase two of the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Legon, Kwaku Agyeman listed a number of hospitals that were started and completed by the NPP administration.

The Minister said the government will continue to invest more in the sector.

“The government is not resting on its oars. We have come a long way in building our healthcare infrastructure through successive governments, but the gap remains huge and needs to be filled.

“One of the bold decisions of the government in addressing the infrastructure gap is by implementing across the board, 35 ongoing health facilities, besides the Agenda 111 project.”

The Minister is trumpeting the government’s achievements in the health sector at a time when Agenda 111 – an initiative expected to ensure the construction of hospitals in various districts – has not been implemented.

The project was expected to be completed earlier, but the government recently extended the completion timeframe to June 2024.