Latest figures on the number of seedlings distributed during the Green Ghana Project have increased to 23 million.

On June 14, the Forestry Commission indicated that it distributed over 22 million seedlings for the 2022 Green Ghana Project.

The quantity exceeded government’s target of 20 million seedlings.

In his latest update, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor said, the figure has shot up by a million and may increase again since data collection is still ongoing.

“The national target for 2022 was to plant 20 million tree seedlings. However, provisional report from the Forestry Commission indicates that we have exceeded this target by three million tree seedlings as of the morning of Tuesday, June 14 indicating that the figure could even be more.”

The Green Ghana Day was introduced as part of a national afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghana’s timber industry is suffering as a result of the depletion of the country’s forest reserves.

Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghana has in the last 10 years lost over 100,000 acres of natural forest through human activities.

He has thus urged Ghanaians to support the project as it will go a long way to help fight climate change.