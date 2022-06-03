The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says a broader consultative stakeholder engagement is needed to find ways of addressing the vulnerability of children in the country.

According to the ministry, the vulnerability level of children in Ghana has deepened due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at an event to launch World Vision Ghana strategy 2021 to 2025, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu said government needs the support of CSOs and NGOs to address the issue of vulnerability of children.

“Despite the many efforts by Government, the private sector and NGOs to better the lives of Ghanaians, including children, we acknowledge that wide disparities still exist with the most vulnerable groups like children at disadvantaged positions. With the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020, the situation has exacerbated, deepening further the vulnerability of children. We call for broader collaboration towards ‘Accelerating Our Commitment to Most Vulnerable Children’. It is in the spirit of partnership between Governments, the private sector, NGOs, CSOs, academia and research institutions, that we can achieve this ambitious strategy and Government’s vision of a prosperous and safe country for Ghanaians”.

She further added that government will engage World Vision Ghana to help children realise their full potential.

“I would finally like to reiterate that the Government of Ghana will continue to work closely with the World Vision Ghana and all other stakeholders to help children realise their fullest potential. We believe that with commitment from you and all stakeholders, our children will experience a prosperous life now and in the future”.

Country Director for World Vision Ghana, Dickens Thunde outlined the objectives of the WVG 2021-2025 strategy.

By 2025, World Vision Ghana would have reached 3.3 million vulnerable children through empowered and resilient communities, with a special focus on most vulnerable children.

The strategy will stand on three pillars which are to increase access to health care and protection from infection and diseases for 1 million vulnerable children, particularly the most vulnerable, improve learning outcomes for 1.3 million vulnerable children, particularly the most vulnerable through increased literacy for basic school children and also build and maintain peaceful, inclusive and cohesive families and communities that seek to promote love and justice for 1 million vulnerable children particularly the most vulnerable.