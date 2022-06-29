The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor says government is yet to raise the needed funds to rebuild the Appiate Community which was destroyed by explosives on January 20, 2022, and thus appealed to Ghanaians to continue to donate to the Appiate Redevelopment Fund.

Mr. Jinapor said this during a familiarization visit to the temporary settlement for affected residents, where he also donated some assorted relief items.

The Lands Minister, while appealing for more donations to the fund, also refuted the allegation that government is using money from the Appiate Redevelopment Fund to finance the National Cathedral project.

“I want to debunk the usual political propaganda which is that the funds which have been contributed or raised for the construction of the Appiate community is being used for the construction of the National Cathedral. It is completely outrageous for anybody to make such suggestions. That is palpable untruth. All the expenses and management of the funds under the leadership of Madam Joyce Aryee, a woman of phenomenon integrity is being done very transparently and above all when all is said and done, Ghanaians and the people of Appiate will come to a firm conclusion that every penny is being spent and spent properly and transparently with integrity. Let me conclude by continuously calling on Ghanaians and well-wishers to contribute to the fund because…the requisite funds to rebuild the community, we’ve still not been able to raise it”, he said.

Samuel Abu Jinapor also commended the leadership of the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality for the hard work in caring for the welfare needs of the affected residents.

Speaking during an inspection of preparatory works at the original Appiate community site to pave way for construction, he expressed satisfaction with the work done so far on the redevelopment processes.

“Indeed, I’m happy to say from my visits to this site for the construction which shows that considerable work is being done under the able leadership of my Deputy, Benito Owusu Bio and his team and I must commend them. We are now at a stage where the construction is going to begin in the not-too-distant future. We are determined to reconstruct the Appiate community into a model modern Ghanaian rural community which is fit for purpose and will serve as an example for the future“, he added.

Samuel Abu Jinapor, accompanied by his Deputy, Benito Owusu Bio who is leading the Appiate project, had a symbolic demolition of tents used by the affected persons, signalling an end to the use of tents by the affected residents following their relocation into the Future Global Resource’s temporary settlement site.

The Lands Minister personally donated food items as well as GH¢10,000 to the residents.