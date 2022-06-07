The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDco) has formed three taskforces to deal with the encroachment of access routes to its transmission lines.

The team, the Right of Way Taskforce which will work in some selected areas, will also prevent encroachment by illegal miners and residents.

Chief Executive of the company, Ing. Ebenezer Essienyi, listed some operational areas of the taskforce:

“Based on the challenges we have on the right of way, we have set up the Right of way taskforce under the Director-technical serves to equip a team to monitor our Right of way. One team will be in the Ashanti Region, and another in the Western Region, and another in Tema to capture the Greater Accra and Volta Regions.”

GRIDco also announced measures to solve the low voltage and reduce the power outages experienced by an estimated 397,950 customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in parts of Accra and the Eastern Region.

“We are looking at reconstructing our major transmission lines starting from Tema towards Accra. The ones we currently have are very old and are unable to withstand rains and storms,” he added.