Management of Ghana Post has visited the Royal Mail at its Mount Pleasant Mail Centre (“Mount Pleasant”), its largest sorting office in London, for knowledge sharing and a tour of its operations and sorting processes.

The visit, which was facilitated by Grow, Unite and Build Africa (GUBA) Enterprise, led the Ghana Post delegation to meet with key leaders including Antony Harvey, International Managing Director and Ben Holmes, Head of International Relations. The delegation were then invited to a tour of Mount Pleasant by its manager, Jay Brooks.

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour said, “The visit was a successful one as it offered the opportunity for the Ghana Post team to experience how efficient the Royal Mail is and how the company has leapfrogged its challenges in its 500 years of operations.

“Ghana Post being the most reliable service provider in the areas of postal, courier and e-commerce services and one of the best in the West Africa sub-region has a lot to learn from the Royal Mail regarding investment in new areas of the postal value chain and the use of automation for an enhanced and efficient operation.”

The Ghana Post team discussed possible areas of expertise and asked for technical assistance in the development of current processes to offer matchless mail service delivery in the sub-region.

“The Royal Mail has moved from operating manually to automating its processes and operations, with a key focus on the use of technology.” Harvey of the Royal Mail indicated.

The company’s use of technology enables it to process up to 40,000 letters a day at Mount Pleasant alone, using its Intelligent Letter Sorting Machines.

Due to the decline in letters owing to the high interest and trend in email use, the Royal Mail is currently prioritising parcel services across the UK with the establishment of parcel Super Hubs in the North-West of England and as of 2023, the Midlands.

With the surge in online retail sales, the Royal Mail is seeing a bigger drive for parcel services and is currently processing up to 800,000 parcels a day in its Warrington super hub.

“The visit as facilitated by GUBA, among other things, is part of our agenda of ensuring synergy between indigenous Ghanaian companies and similar counterparts in Europe and the USA in possible areas of collaboration, knowledge acquisition and for technical assistance.” said Dentaa Amoateng MBE, CEO and President of GUBA Enterprise.

Other key representatives of Royal Mail who were present at the meeting include, Nick Landon; Chief Commercial Officer, Kevin Cooper; Head of Processing Design and Eric Ashiagbor; London Jubilee Plant Manager.