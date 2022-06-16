The Accra West Branch of the Ghana Water Company Limited has disconnected over 20 of its customers at Chorkor, a suburb of Accra.

The disconnection forms part of a series of exercises embarked on by the Company to clamp down on illegalities pertaining to water connections.

During the inspection exercise, several customers were found to have engaged in illegalities such as tampering with meters, illegal connections, by-passing meters, and interference with the supply of water by using suction pumps, amongst others.

Speaking to Citi News after the exercise, the Regional Communications Manager for the Accra West Branch of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Solace Akomeah, said persons found culpable will be prosecuted.

“The water is being used, but we do not get the money for it so that we can produce and sell. That is how serious the issue is. So that is why from time to time we go to the field. That is why we are here in Chorkor giving out letters inviting them to our office so that we can surcharge them based on the illegality we have uncovered. We came with the police, so we will let the law take its course.”

Report

The Ghana Water Company Limited has urged Ghanaians to report persons benefitting from illegal water connections across the country.

The company described the act as disturbing and said it is denying them valuable revenue.

“Some of our customers are engaging in illegal connections into their systems, and Ghanaians are watching. If you allow a customer to take more than he is supposed to take, he denies those downstream what they are supposed to get. We have to be responsible and to report those who are engaged in it or haven’t even paid their water bills”, the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Ltd., Ing. Dr. Clifford Abdullah Braimah, said.

He also said the company will continue to introduce new technological systems to track consumers.

“We want to improve our operations very well for everybody. We still don’t have a system to track these people. But, we are moving there. We want to be able to sit in our offices and be able to tell who is consuming our water illegally and who is not metered.”