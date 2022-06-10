The National Health Students Association of Ghana (NASHAG) has threatened to stage a demonstration over unpaid allowances owed its members by the government.

The association is demanding health intern allowances owed its members from September 2021, health trainees’ allowance, and for government to post the 2019 batch of unemployed trained nurses.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of the Association, Priscilla Aikins said efforts to reach a consensus with the government have proven futile, hence their decision.

“Today, we seek an opportunity to tell our story and to demand our allowances from the authorities. In this instance, government must honour its obligation towards us as health professionals who are ready and willing to offer our services to the state and its people after engaging them countless times. It is our call that government ensures that health intern allowances are paid without any further delay.”

“That the 2019 second batch of nurses and the Unemployed Allied Health Group are posted without any further delay, that nursing training allowances arrears are paid as soon as possible in addition to making subsequent payments regular to meet its intended purpose. Health interns will be urged to stay home if we do not see any action from government, and we are prepared to hit the streets on a peaceful work as well”.

She further called on the government to set a date with the Pharmacy Council so their colleagues would obtain their pins.

“We want an immediate date for examination with the Pharmacy Council to be set and communicated to our colleague pharmacy technologists to enable them to obtain their pin, and that the 2018 and 2019 batches of registered nursing assistants are posted without any further delay.”

Priscilla Aikins also urged the government to investigate claims that health students who completed school in 2020 were being posted based on their willingness to pay their way through.