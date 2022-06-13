Gospel musician, Helena Rhabbles, is back again in the music business with some great tunes featuring singer/record producer, KODA.

Speaking to Ghana Weekend, the veteran musician, who has been living in the United States of America (USA) with her family for the past 2 decades, revealed the titles of her two recent singles, ‘Worship Medley’ and ‘Power in the Blood of Jesus’, all featuring KODA.

Watch the video:

As one of the most popular gospel artistes in the early 90s, Helena Rhabbles played a pioneering role in the evolution of Ghanaian gospel music by giving it a youthful appeal.

Her songs in ‘Pidgin English’ crossed the borders of Ghana and became major hits in other countries.

Her 1994 album, ‘In His Presence’, which had songs such as ‘Ye Wo Oman’, ‘Macha Macha’, and ‘Okamafo Nyame’ helped to popularise the genre which incorporated the production style of Burger Highlife.