Mobile telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, has reiterated the call for the public to help prevent the high rate at which it experiences fibre cuts.

Over the years, MTN has lamented about how the phenomenon affects its ability to provide uninterrupted service.

According to the management of MTN, activities such as private development, road construction and work on drainages lead to some of the company’s fibres being cut in the process, which tends to affect network operations within the said vicinity.

The company says it is always compelled to fix fibre after they have been cut, which cost a lot.

Speaking at an editors’ forum organised in Kumasi, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said the amount that can be used to increase fibre is at times used to replace the ones that have been cut.

“When you cut the fibre, it’s MTN’s problem. MTN has to pay for it and fix it. When they cut the fibre, and you take your phone, and you’re about to make a call, the network is down, and then you will complain about the MTN network. That’s not the problem.”

“The problem is that, we are not looking after the assets of telecommunication companies to make sure that the network can be strong, unless we deploy a military force to look after our fibre, but that is not possible”.

MTN is thus calling on the general public to consciously make attempts to prevent fibre cuts.

“We need every Ghanaian to support us. That’s all we need. We need the media to support us for people to understand that when you are building a new house, and you see some cables, you don’t just cut them because you want to build your wall. You can raise these things.”

“There’s a chamber, there’s the police, they can help you figure out the best way to make sure we get the right attention. We can relocate the cable. It could take some few days before building your wall, but you shouldn’t just be cutting the fibre, then we suffer and everybody suffers”.