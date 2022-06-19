From a consumer perspective, it’s good to see the smartphone market sustain a competitive landscape these few years. The competition between manufacturers brings one innovative product after another, granting us a wider choice of devices at different prices. While we are given more options, it also takes us more time when deciding on a new smartphone. After all, who doesn’t want to spend the least money for a decent handset that comes with comprehensive features?

Thankfully, manufacturers are striving to optimise their affordable smartphones with premium hardware and diversified features. Recently, I have spent a couple of days with the HUAWEI nova 8i, the latest member of the company’s mid-range segment. Despite the more affordable price tag, the HUAWEI nova 8i did amaze me with its upgrades and some of the Huawei-exclusive features. So, without further ado, let’s delve deep into the staggering capabilities of HUAWEI nova 8i.

If you happen to love binge-watching a show on your smartphone, you will find a good reason to fall for this handset. Its expansive screen is deeply captivating at first sight. Despite a slim body, HUAWEI nova 8i manages to accommodate a 6.67-inch HUAWEI Edgeless Display on the front. Combined with the ultra-thin bezel arrangement on all four sides, the screen achieves a remarkable screen-to-body ratio of 94.7 percent, overall enabling a maximised field of view to various media consumption.

HUAWEI nova 8i’s FHD+ large screen along with a 2376 x 1080 resolution, renders rich, vibrant colours and true-to-life details. So, you can enjoy a premium visual experience when indulging yourself with the fun of watching movies.

The striking aesthetic design of HUAWEI nova 8i also gives it a competitive edge over other brands. It offers a comfortable grip and three stunning colourways to allude to a premium and stylish appeal, including Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue, and Starry Black.

Great camera package

On the camera front, Huawei phones have the reputation of offering excellent camera capabilities – HUAWEI nova 8i is no exception. You will find a superb AI Quad Camera matrix on the back of the phone, which packs a 64MP High-Resolution Camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera, with the right tools at your disposal.

Equipped with an incredible 1/1.7-inch sensor, the 64MP High-Resolution Camera lets you snap any fleeting moment in the crispest quality. The best part is that it also supports Super Night Shot 2.0 to offer powerful night photography capabilities. Feel free to take your best shot in low-light conditions and let the HUAWEI nova 8i do the work for you!

What’s more, with an Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, you can capture sweeping mountain vistas with zero compromises on image resolution and quality. If you are someone who enjoys recording those little moments in life, the HUAWEI nova 8i has you covered too! With its impressive 64MP rear main camera, feel free to take Full HD 1080P videos anywhere you go, capturing the moments.

Long-lasting battery life to back you up

When it comes to battery life, the HUAWEI nova 8i has some great news for heavy users. Under the sleek hood, it packs a 4,300mAh large capacity battery to support you throughout the day. The 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge support is the icing on the cake. Thanks to the innovative single-cell tri-electrode technology, it can charge the device up to 68% in just 20 minutes and a full charge in just 38 minutes. That said, you can stick your head in any graphics-intensive game on HUAWEI nova 8i without worrying about a drained battery at all.

Not a big fan of video games? Let HUAWEI nova 8i give you an instant lift to the AppGallery. I am pretty sure you’ll find your favourite kill-time buddy there. In addition to the popular apps like Tiktok and Instagram, the AppGallery is also filled with various valuable apps to facilitate our daily lives. Whether you’re a fitness maniac, travel lover, or music geek, feel free to explore the app marketplace and find the app that suits you the most.

With all these impressive hardware and software features, there’s no doubt that the HUAWEI nova 8i is a solid value buy with top-notch functionality. Not only does it offer a stylish look and feel, but it also encompasses powerful cameras and a big battery. The best part of it is that you can enjoy all these features without spending the flagship money! Can’t wait to give the HUAWEI nova 8i a try? Explore what you can do with the device on the https://consumer.huawei.com/gh/phones/nova-8i/ here and grab yourself a set soon!