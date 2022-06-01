Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) featured a variety of HUAWEI’s cutting edge hardware products at the just ended Milan – “Huawei Flagship Product Launch 2022” event including HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, HUAWEI P50, HUAWEI WATCH D, HUAWEI Band 7 and HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 which aims to further simplify the daily lives of consumers.

Along with its hardware products, HUAWEI also features its world-renowned Health App which has aided consumers all around the world lead a healthy lifestyle.

Huawei Consumer Business Group always puts consumers at the centre of what it does.

At the launch event, Richard Yu, CEO of the Consumer Business Group, highlighted Huawei’s continuous dedication to optimising user experience to fulfil its strategy and vision of an All-Scenario Seamless AI Life.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro – Elegance on your wrist: An everlasting masterpiece

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro comes with a “moon phase collection” interface design, premium materials, an ultra-clear large screen and a range of watch faces to choose from.

Huawei’s latest flagship smartwatch makes it easy to support a healthy lifestyle and HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.0+ data monitoring technology, allows accurate heart health measurement and blood oxygen monitoring.

To ensure comfort and durability, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro uses a sapphire glass lens and a ceramic back case. The skin-friendly materials allow for automatic detection of any change in temperature.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition brings a fresh look and feel with a minimalist design. To ensure uniformity and delicacy of the lines, the watch adopts luxury-grade polishing, which is complicated and time-consuming, just to create the premium finish. It is equipped with a titanium metal case, sapphire glass lens and ceramic back case.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition adopts a ceramic body design and has a soft natural gloss that highlights its elegant look. It also features an exclusive flower dial with dynamic effects; the five different dial effects show various shapes of the flower with time.

The vivid blossoming of flowers not only symbolises the passage of time in a fascinating way but also adds a fun twist to its presentation.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition comes with a 14 days battery life and 7 days of battery life in intense usage scenarios, while the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition comes with 7 days of battery life in typical scenarios and 4 days of battery life in heavy usage scenarios. Thanks to wireless fast charging, you can charge up the watch for a full-day day of use in just 10 minutes.

Users of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro have access to over 100 workout modes paired with an AI Running Coach and personal running planning feature based on an individual’s physical, running history and personal goals.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2: Perfection Expanded

Introducing the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, HUAWEI’s brand-new flagship foldable smartphone. With a weight of only 255g and a thickness of only 5.4mm, the phone features the first 3D Fibreglass Design to achieve a fusion of aesthetic colours and textures.

To achieve an ultra-flat surface that is minimalistic and natural, the phone uses the Falcon Wing Design. Through that, the movement of the hinge and screen is precisely synchronised via the fixed-length linkage control. For the phone’s screen, the use of HUAWEI’s self-developed innovative industry-first composite screen to absorb all shock and buffer makes the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 ultra-reliable.

To further enhance user quality, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is equipped with HUAWEI’s flagship products such as a 7.8-inch True-Chroma foldable display to deliver high-resolution content, Silicon-Based Anode battery for higher density and larger capacity, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge that allows a 90% charge within 30minutes, and an Anti-Reflective Nano Optical layer to help reduce glare.

And to top that all off, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 incorporates innovative interactions with multitasking capabilities and Floating Window Swipe Gestures to provide a seamless control while operating the multi-window.

HUAWEI P50 – The Ultimate Camera Phone with aesthetic design

Staggering True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera

It compromises the powerful Main Camera Matrix and SuperZoom Matrix. The hardware is integrated with the HUAWEI XD Optics and HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro image engine, resulting in high-resolution images that are brighter and cleaner with more details. Huawei went the extra mile to glean a better understanding of colours. It created a comprehensive solution and tweaked over 2,000 colours in the full colour gamut.

There is a new super colour filter system with True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology that provides comprehensive enhancements to details, colours and dynamic range. The HUAWEI P50 is outstanding in videography as it is in photography.

The True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera supports 4K video recording on both the front and rear, providing vivid clear footage from every angle.

Moreover, the periscope zoom lens supports a maximum zoom range of up to 80 times. The HUAWEI P50 also supports a new generation of AIS Pro True-Steady Shot technology and is complemented by all-new OIS hardware to offer vastly improved stabilisation experiences

An iconic Dual-Matrix Camera Design

It is the perfect combination of form and function. The double ring setup is visually striking and instantly recognisable while incorporating the most advanced smartphone camera hardware.

It incorporates a stunning display with a single punch hole camera. With the HDR display supporting the full P3 colour gamut, it can deliver an impressive visual experience for both video entertainment and gameplay alike. The HUAWEI P50 features a 6.5-inch display with a high refresh rate and 300 Hz touch sampling rate to provide fast response times. With an IP68 rating, you can be sure you will be protected from the elements when out and about.

Large battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge

Whether for gaming, recording, working, or simply browsing the Internet, the HUAWEI P50 delivers excellent battery life with a large and long-lasting 4100mAh battery, which is supported by 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

Furthermore, the trusted innovative, and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI P50 where users can download a wide range of high-quality apps.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 – Fashion on your wrist

With fashionable characteristics, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 connects style and functionality together. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is equipped with a 1.74-inch AMOLED HD HUAWEI FullView that displays 336PPI and 336 x 480 resolution to deliver an excellent visual experience and is accompanied by a screen-to-body ratio as high as 72.2%. The watch also features a new chessboard launcher design and the tap to Transfer feature that provides users with an interactive experience.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 now comes with a speaker, in addition to the microphone. Calls can be pushed from users’ smartphones to their smartwatches via Bluetooth, so they can chat on the go, wherever they are. Users can answer and hang up calls with ease by tapping on the smartwatch’s button and adding frequently used contacts in the HUAWEI Health App. They can also play music directly on the smartwatch with offline music playback and manage music playback through mobile apps. Gain access to HUAWEI Assistant today on the smartwatch to quickly check the weather, flights, and other information. Despite the compact body, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 manages to fit in a large battery. Under typical usage scenarios, the smartwatch can be used for 10 days and 7 days under heavy usage scenarios.

HUAWEI Band 7: Ultra-thin FullView smart Band with long battery life

Standing out amongst its competitors, the HUAWEI Band 7 provides professional functions in the field of scientific health and fitness. The band features the thinnest fitness tracker at less than 10mm in thickness, and weights 16g. Equipped with AMOLED display consisting of a screen-to-body ratio of 64.88%and 194 x 368 resolution bringing vivid content and visuals. Users can personalise their watch faces with different colours to match their outfits.

In a typical scenario, HUAWEI Band 7 offers a 14-day battery life which ensures users can wear it all day long with continuous use, and monitor various body indicators, even when sleeping. Customise the watch face with 3 different modes, including AOD Watch Faces with default watch faces which show how content is displayed on the watch face; Moon Phase Watch Face that displays sunrise and sunset timings along with 8 moon phases and tidal change in real time; as well as over 4,000 themes with matching colours to fit the user’s personal style.

With HUAWEI’s new running measurement system, Running Ability Index (RAI), users can evaluate their running ability objectively and find out their progress in real time.

While working out, users can use the HUAWEI TruSeen™4.0 to track their heart rate continuously, quickly, and accurately with two 3-in-1 LED and one photodiode for a higher light intake.

HUAWEI WATCH D: Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

The HUAWEI WATCH D is the first wrist-type blood pressure monitoring device providing accurate blood pressure measurement anytime and anywhere for hypertensive patients.

At 1/6 size and weight of a traditional blood pressure meters, the HUAWEI WATCH D also uses a mini pump to measure blood pressure accurately anytime and anywhere. Using an innovative mini pump, the pressure of the air pump can reach to 40kPa, ensuring blood pressure can be measured up to 230mmHg. This is equivalent to the range of traditional blood pressure meters.

HUAWEI WATCH D is not only a blood pressure sensor but is also a smartwatch that supports heart rate measurement. HUAWEI WATCH D is placed with an ECG high-performance sensor module that supports recording ECG data and immediately generating ECG reports.

It has multiple workout modes and health monitoring functions. HUAWEI WATCH D also supports blood pressure measurement, heart rate monitoring, scientific sleep monitoring, automatic SpO2 monitoring, skin temperature detection, stress monitoring, etc., and is equipped with more than 70 workout modes. Combined with the smart mode, it offers 7 days of long battery life, which ensures users can wear and use it continuously without having to charge frequently.

HUAWEI Health App

HUAWEI Health App covers all aspects of a healthy lifestyle, including Fitness, Nutrition, and Wellness. Users can enjoy a wide range of features of the HUAWEI Health App to stay fit for both physical and mental health. With HUAWEI Health+, Huawei is introducing a new premium paid subscription service for users who are looking for more advanced health & fitness features.

Creating a regiment to stay healthy is not easy but with the help of the HUAWEI Health App+’s Stay Fit Plan, users can create workouts and eating plans with automatic reminders for individuals based on their personal training days, exercise goals, and favourite foods.

Use the Nutritional Analysis to input nutrition data for each meal and calculate highly accurate calorie counts that can help users meet their goals.

Lastly, to help with breathing, HUAWEI’s Breathing Training allows users to create and develop their own breathing exercise routine which encourages consistency and ensures that the practice fits into the user’s daily life. The HUAWEI Health+ will be firstly released in Germany and Italy.

HUAWEI continues to strive to enable users to lead healthy lifestyles with new innovations. This new and unique hardware and functions will allow users to track and motivate themselves as they embark on the journey to finding their best selves.