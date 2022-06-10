Hubtel, the leading quick commerce, messaging, and payment service provider, has announced its operations in Koforidua, the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Hubtel is extending the speed and ease of connecting retailers to customers in a rapid digital economy, to many parts of the country. This announcement adds to the company’s increasing presence in Ghana, with Koforidua being its 6th city of operation, adding to Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Tema.

The announcement was made in a float-style activation through the city of Koforidua, giving the residents a colorful glimpse of what they are about to experience with Hubtel. The natives of the city got a first-hand experience with the Hubtel app, getting assistance to downloading the app and activating special day discounts.

Speaking to Bryt FM’s Isaac Batsa in an interview during the activation, Hubtel’s Head of Commercial and New Market, Gershon Akoto, said that, “The retailers in Koforidua gave us a warm welcome when we approached them to sell to their customers through Hubtel. More and more businesses in Koforidua are coming on board to showcase their items on the Hubtel App and website.”

“The people of Koforidua have also shown keen interest in signing on to the Hubtel App. We have been able to interact with some 1,400 people today through the float. Students, workers and the general Koforidua townsfolk are happy that they can find and buy groceries, food, electricals, and everything else, and pay, or collect payments from unlimited contacts”, he added.

Over the past few years, Hubtel’s mobile app has grown to become a very useful companion for mobile users, helping residents in its operating cities find and buy essential items and services from nearby retailers and providers. Earlier this year, the Bank of Ghana issued a full license to the technology company to operate as a Payment Services Provider (Enhanced), officially permitting it to provide enhanced payment services and innovative solutions to the general public.

Commenting on the launch of the Hubtel operations in Koforidua, Alex Bram, Chief Executive Officer of Hubtel, stated, ‘For us at Hubtel, our main commitment is to make retailer-customer engagement seamless and easy for both parties. The emerging digital economy especially in Ghana, inspires us to keep innovating and broadening our operations to make sure everyone in Ghana is on board the digital train.”

“Businesses of any kind, be it, food joints, provision shops, or restaurants, should understand that their customers live on their smartphones and that is not changing anytime soon. It is time to move to where the customers are, and Hubtel is providing that platform”, Mr. Bram further added.

The people of Koforidua and its environs can now download the Hubtel app to find and pay for anything from retailers and vendors in the city.

About Hubtel

Hubtel is Ghana’s first full-feature quick commerce platform, connecting retailers and service providers to customers. Hubtel operates with a full license of the Bank of Ghana as a Payment Service Provider (Enhanced) and was recommended for a national award for its role in the digitization of Government of Ghana payment services through the Ghana.GOV payment platform.

The Hubtel App

The Hubtel app is a simple way to find and pay for anything nearby. From airtime, jollof, shoes, money transfer, and a lot more. It also makes sending SMS and receiving payment from a large group of people much easier.

Get the App

The Hubtel mobile app is available for Android, iOS, and Huawei phones. Users can also go to www.hubtel.com or use the GhanaPost GPS mobile app’s new Marketplace function.