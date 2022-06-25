The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said he will not apologize to the Attorney General over comments deemed defamatory by the latter.

Earlier in the week, the Attorney General issued a two-page statement demanding an apology from the MP for alleged misconduct and impropriety on his part over procurement processes for the National Cathedral.

The Attorney General threatened to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa if he does not apologize.

However, speaking on Eyewitness News, the North Tongu MP called the bluff of the Attorney General.

“He will not get any apology. He must be apologizing to the Ghanaian people for all the illegalities and the dubious contracts he has been engaging in. That sole sourcing contract they gave to Dr. Adjaye totally abused the Public Procurement Act. Those are the germane issues they should be responding to. Nobody will be intimidated. If they want to go to court, I am ready to meet him there.”

Ablakwa had earlier claimed that Godfred Yeboa Dame had been registered as Secretary of the National Cathedral Board while serving as a board member of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) that approved the contract for the project design.

“It is quite revealing to observe that when the National Cathedral was incorporated on 18th July 2019; the then Deputy AG, Godfred Dame was registered as Secretary. During that same period, he served on the board of the PPA which approved Adjaye’s irregular sole sourcing contract”, Mr. Ablakwa wrote on Facebook.

Godfred Dame however denied these allegations, saying Okudzeto Ablakwa’s claims had spurred the general public to make similar claims, either out of ignorance or mischief.

He thus asked the MP to withdraw the unsavory comments or be sued.

“I consider the allegations by Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa malevolent and ill-inspired for the simple reason that a cursory examination of the facts would have revealed the untruth in them. I call on the Member of Parliament to retract and apologize to the public for the falsehood he has published against me, failing which I may institute legal action against him,” Mr. Dame had said in a statement.