Incumbent chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Central Region, Robert Kutin Jnr, has retained his seat in the region’s election.

Robert Kutin Jnr beat his closest contender Joseph Kobina Asebu with 237 votes against 195.

New entrant Michael Essuman Mensah who is the former Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East won the second vice chairmanship position with 219 votes.

Another new entrant Charles Kojo Odoom also won the assistant secretaryship position by polling 189 votes.

Find below the full results

1) CHAIRMANSHIP

ALFRED GEORGE KOJO THOMPSON 14

ROBERT K. KUTIN JNR- 237- winner/ Incumbent

JOSEPH KOBINA ESSIBU – 195

2) 1ST VICE CHAIRMANSHIP(4)

PERCY DENNIS QUAICOE- 227- Winner

THEOPHILUS EFFUM HALM- 201

CECILIA KOUFIE- 16

3) 2ND VICE CHAIMANSHIP…(3)

KINGSLEY K. KARIKARI-BONDZIE- 203

MICHAEL MENSAH- 219- Winner

NANA AMA ABREFI- 24

4) SECRETARYSHIP….

RICHARD TAKYI-MENSAH- 279 Winner/ Incumbent

ARMSTRONG ESAAH- 207

5) ASSIST. SECRETARY

KWEKU NYARKOH-KOOMSON- 184

CHARLES KOJO ODOOM- 189- Winner

EMMANUEL ODURO ANSAH 62

6) TREASURER

FAUSTINA BAAH- 133

FRANCIS ASARE- 175 Winner

MICHAEL KYEREMATENG- 95

KWESI EYI ACQUAH- 42

7) ORGANISER

ANTHONY KWESI SACKEY- 299-Winner

FRANCIS EJAKU DONKOH- 147

8) WOMEN ORGANIZER

CHARLOTTE ADWOA ANTWI- 231 Winner

SARAH AFFUL- 186

AGNES OWUSU

9) YOUTH ORGANISER

SAMUEL ANNOBIL BAIDOO- 197

KENNETH QUANSAH- 249- Winner

10) NASARA COORDINATOR

ABUBAKAR OSUMAN- 245 Winner/Incumbent

DJAGABA KING SAFIANU- 201