Incumbent chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Central Region, Robert Kutin Jnr, has retained his seat in the region’s election.
Robert Kutin Jnr beat his closest contender Joseph Kobina Asebu with 237 votes against 195.
New entrant Michael Essuman Mensah who is the former Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East won the second vice chairmanship position with 219 votes.
Another new entrant Charles Kojo Odoom also won the assistant secretaryship position by polling 189 votes.
Find below the full results
1) CHAIRMANSHIP
ALFRED GEORGE KOJO THOMPSON 14
ROBERT K. KUTIN JNR- 237- winner/ Incumbent
JOSEPH KOBINA ESSIBU – 195
2) 1ST VICE CHAIRMANSHIP(4)
PERCY DENNIS QUAICOE- 227- Winner
THEOPHILUS EFFUM HALM- 201
CECILIA KOUFIE- 16
3) 2ND VICE CHAIMANSHIP…(3)
KINGSLEY K. KARIKARI-BONDZIE- 203
MICHAEL MENSAH- 219- Winner
NANA AMA ABREFI- 24
4) SECRETARYSHIP….
RICHARD TAKYI-MENSAH- 279 Winner/ Incumbent
ARMSTRONG ESAAH- 207
5) ASSIST. SECRETARY
KWEKU NYARKOH-KOOMSON- 184
CHARLES KOJO ODOOM- 189- Winner
EMMANUEL ODURO ANSAH 62
6) TREASURER
FAUSTINA BAAH- 133
FRANCIS ASARE- 175 Winner
MICHAEL KYEREMATENG- 95
KWESI EYI ACQUAH- 42
7) ORGANISER
ANTHONY KWESI SACKEY- 299-Winner
FRANCIS EJAKU DONKOH- 147
8) WOMEN ORGANIZER
CHARLOTTE ADWOA ANTWI- 231 Winner
SARAH AFFUL- 186
AGNES OWUSU
9) YOUTH ORGANISER
SAMUEL ANNOBIL BAIDOO- 197
KENNETH QUANSAH- 249- Winner
10) NASARA COORDINATOR
ABUBAKAR OSUMAN- 245 Winner/Incumbent
DJAGABA KING SAFIANU- 201