The Manya Krobo Divisional chiefs in the Eastern Region are calling on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the ongoing deployment of prepaid meters to the Krobo area.

The appeal comes in the wake of growing agitations against the installation of the meters in the area by a team of ECG personnel.

The petition addressed to the President was signed by Nene Bediako Baah Muala III of Dorm Division and other traditional areas.

Citing various reasons in the petition to back their stance, the chiefs accused the ECG of failing to address various outstanding issues in its billing system, which has resulted in the five-year stand-off with its Krobo customers.

The traditional leaders, while accusing the ECG of running away from accountability, said the power distributor also failed to consult them ahead of the exercise.

Nene Olepeme Sakinor Nanor I, the Chief of Suisi Okwenya and Public Relations Officer of Manya Krobo Divisional chiefs, spoke to Citi News.

“For the ECG and the two MCEs to collaborate with the National Security to enforce the installation of the prepaid meters, we are appealing to the President that this petition is for him to step in for peace to prevail. We want the two MCEs to quickly stop the ECG from the installation and calm down the citizens so that even if prepaid meters will be given to us, it should be in a peaceful way, not this forceful manner.”

ECG has begun the full deployment and installation of prepaid metres in the Krobo enclave in the Eastern Region.

Previous attempts at introducing prepaid meters in the Krobo enclave caused a rift between residents and workers of ECG, with a case where ECG officials were physically assaulted in the past.

But following a recent stakeholder consultation amongst interested parties aimed at finding an amicable solution, an agreement was arrived at to commence the process.

The Director of Customer Services for the Electricity Company of Ghana, Anokye Abebreseh, said the deployment has been agreed to by leaders of the area.

“Last week, a tripartite committee comprising the Electricity Company of Ghana, National Security and the United Krobo Foundation met, and the agreement is that, ECG is going to install prepaid meters for which all of us have agreed, so we are going to deploy our men to the field, start the installation of prepayment meters,” he said.

Sakyiwaa Mensah, the PRO of ECG in the Tema Region, who has oversight responsibilities in that part of the Eastern region, said the day’s exercise has been encouraging, although there were still some residents who kicked against the installation of the prepaid meters.